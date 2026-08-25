Road Dogg has never been shy about discussing some of the wilder moments from his past, and he recently shared another memorable story involving Jeff Jarrett.

During a new interview at the FAN Expo Chicago 2026 event (see video below), the WWE Hall of Famer reflected on his partying days and recalled an incident that took place while he and Jarrett were leaving a nightclub in Chicago.

“Chicago, another thing, (there) used to be a club here called the Stay Out Club,” he stated. “Have you ever heard of that?”

Road Dogg then revealed that he and Jarrett encountered a dead body in the road as they were driving away from the club. Given their condition at the time, Road Dogg said the two ultimately decided it was best not to stop.

“Me and Jeff Jarrett drove right past a dead person (while) leaving,” he continued. “There’s a dead person on the road. (Jeff said) ‘Should we stop?’ I looked and I said, ‘we’ve been snorting cocaine for eight hours. We’re going to keep going.’ Yeah, I’ve done a lot of stupid things in my life.”

Road Dogg has spoken candidly over the years about his past struggles with drugs and alcohol, frequently acknowledging that there are plenty of decisions from that period of his life that he isn’t proud of.