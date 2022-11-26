On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about how Vince McMahon, who was then the CEO and Chairman of WWE, had rejected Triple H’s request to bring WarGames to Survivor Series.

“Yes, and look he’s always wanted to do that, he’s had that in mind, and that’s why we started doing it down there. But yeah, he wanted to do it there. It just wasn’t time yet. And so I don’t disagree with that, we hadn’t had one yet. I don’t think we had had one yet maybe we had at that point.” [NXT had held two WarGames matches in 2017 and 2018, with two more taking place on an NXT TakeOver on the night before Survivor Series].

“But I feel like Triple H liked that match a lot more than Vince did. And I think Vince thinks, and rightfully so by the way, this cannot be argued with, it does step on Hell in a Cell a little bit. Like you can’t have those two close together because it’s a huge cage match and a huge cage match and how do you promote and keep special one or the other? So it is a debate to be had.”

“But yeah, Triple H always thought that WarGames was a great, you know, one of Dusty’s creations that was awesome. And he wanted to carry it forward. So yeah, he always had that idea.”