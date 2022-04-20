Road Dogg talked about the angle where The New Age Outlaws put Terry Funk and Cactus Jack in a dumpster during the latest edition of the “Oh…You Didn’t Know” podcast.

The angle happened on Monday Night Raw, which led to a dumpster match at WrestleMania 14.

“Before they did this, guess who got in that thing and took that ride first? Vince McMahon,” Road Dogg said. “He’s done that so many times. The zip line with Shawn Michaels and jumping off of stuff onto onto a crash pad. He’s done that so many times to show that I’m not asking you to do something that I wouldn’t do myself.” “You can think what you want to about him, but he’s a man’s man, and he’s an interesting man.”

