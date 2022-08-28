On the latest episode of Keepin’ It 100 with Konnan, Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Writing the show while it’s on the air:

“I don’t think this is inside baseball. I think everybody kind of knows it. I remember times where we were writing the second and third hour of RAW and the first hour was on the air. It’s crazy. I would say it’s impossible if we didn’t do it every Monday. It is impossible if you want it to be good.”

Who he had good chemistry with to write for:

“Me personally, like (Randy) Orton and New Day. I also wasn’t dumb enough to put it in their voice or wasn’t dumb enough to write it and give them something and go, ‘Here’s what we want you to say.’ It was always a collaboration”

