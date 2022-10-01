On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler and writer talked about Kevin Federline’s 2006 appearances on “Monday Night Raw. Federline is best known for being the ex-husband of pop megastar Britney Spears. He beat Cena on an edition of Raw.

“Well, I’d rather [that had not] happened,” James said. “That was another David Arquette moment for me. The good part about it was it was during Kevin’s 15 minutes of fame, but he never truly had that fame, you know what I mean? Truth be told, this was probably the biggest moment of his life. … I just think this one didn’t hit good.” “It’s business. He was asked to do it,” James stated. “It might’ve been his idea, because that’s how John Cena works. He thinks about the bigger picture, he has a vision. Look, mission accomplished.”

