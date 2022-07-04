On the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg spoke about his iconic introduction in WWE, and what the origin of that phrase came from, which the former multi-time tag champion reveals spawned from the world famous Ringling Brothers circus. Check out his full thoughts on the subject below.

How he stole it from the circus:

“Oh man, I think I stole that from the Ringling Brothers. You know like when you come to a fayre like ‘Ladies and gentleman, boys and girls, children of all ages…’ It was just like a carnival barker.”

Says he would tweak it slightly each week:

“Basically it was just that which I modified to fit mine and Billy’s names. I would tweak it each week for the town name. You give them the sing-song part that they can holler at you, but then you tweak it to make it personalised for that city.”

(H/T and transcribed by Inside The Ropes)