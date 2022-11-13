On the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg spoke about his relationship with the now-retired Vince McMahon, most notably how the former Chairman hated eating junk food like corn dogs and carnival food, but loved eating steaks, fish, and capers. Check out Road Dogg’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Recalls McMahon saying he would never eat a corndog:

“Never in his life [has Vince McMahon eaten a corndog]. ‘God no, I would never put that in my body’. I said, ‘I will put three of those in my body. I have holes for all of them, too’ The Pensacola State Fair is kicking off, and so I told him, ‘I’m going to the fair. He was like, ‘Let’s get on the phone Friday,’ and I was like, ‘Well sir, I’d rather not, because I’m going to the fair with my family, and I’m gonna eat fritters and corndogs and fried apples,’ and he said, ‘God, a corndog, what even is that?’ and I was like, ‘You don’t know what a corndog is?’ and we had the conversation right there.”

What kind of food McMahon does like to eat:

“I watched him eat most of his meals. I’m serious about this. “The man loves his steak. The man loves his chicken. The man loves fish. The man loves capers. He likes vegetables like long string green beans. Broccolini! For a while there, it [the food] got so nice that I wouldn’t eat at catering when I was there. When I was there, they would bring me a steak in the writer’s room, and I would have filet mignon for lunch because I found out they just ask for it. He’s not a morning person, so I don’t know what kind of breakfast he eats, but I’ve seen him eat lunch and dinner.”

