Road Dogg has revealed that one conversation with his wife played a major role in his decision to leave WWE. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the WWE Hall of Famer reflected on the challenges of balancing his work life and personal life, explaining how a candid remark from his wife forced him to reassess his priorities.

Road Dogg admitted that even though he had considered leaving WWE for some time, he struggled with the idea of walking away from a stable job.

“I actually stayed longer than I wanted to.” “Just out of fear of unemployment and fear of like, ‘Oh God, what do I do now?'”

According to Road Dogg, years of worrying about job security made it difficult to seriously consider leaving, even when he knew something needed to change.

“I’ve been nervous job scared for 15 years.”

The turning point came shortly before a meeting when his wife called him and shared her honest feelings about how his work schedule was affecting their lives.

“My wife told me on the phone, I was about to go into a meeting, and she said, ‘I live with you in a tent.'”

The comment immediately struck a chord with Road Dogg. Despite spending much of his time working, he realized he was not truly present at home.

Rather than dismissing the conversation, Road Dogg said he made a decision on the spot.

“I said, ‘I’m coming home right now.'”

The WWE Hall of Famer explained that stepping away from the company ultimately helped him gain a new perspective. While he had spent years worrying about what would happen if he left, the reality was far less dramatic than he expected.

“And then I quit and it’s like, ‘Oh, that’s all I had to do.'”

Road Dogg acknowledged that leaving WWE was not an easy choice, but he believes it was the right one for both his personal life and his long-term happiness.

Today, he remains passionate about professional wrestling and hopes to continue contributing to the industry in different ways.

“I still love wrestling and I want to do wrestling.”

Rather than seeking another major corporate role, Road Dogg said he would like to spend his time helping younger talent and smaller wrestling organizations.

“I’m going to help somebody before this year is up.” “I want to help somebody that’s smaller and that not only needs the help, but wants the help.”

Looking back, Road Dogg credits his wife for helping him recognize that his career had begun consuming too much of his life. That conversation ultimately gave him the push he needed to make a difficult decision and move forward on a different path.