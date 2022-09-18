On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about WWE wanting him to be the best man in Billy and Chuck’s wedding on SmackDown in 2002:

“They called me to be the best man at the wedding at Billy and Chuck’s wedding,” he said. “The WWE called me and I had just gotten the gig with TNA. I said, ‘Let me check with TNA and make sure it’s cool.’ Jeff (Jarrett) said, ‘Yeah, you can do whatever you want to.’ I called them back and they were like, Okay, we’re gonna give you such and such amount of money, and I said, ‘Well, that doesn’t sound like a very good deal. You want me in that picture for something, don’t you? I’d appreciate it if you double that and then we’ll have a conversation.’

Road Dogg continued, “Then they were like, ‘Oh, we heard you are hard to deal with.’ I said, ‘You called me to be in the thing. Somebody threw my name out there. Now I want you to pay me like somebody threw my name out there and not like y’all picked a friggin name out of a hat.’ They were coming to me and literally low balled the fire out of me to try to see if I would bite because I was desperate. They know when you’re down, I can offer him less money. So that’s business acumen, just heartless. I turned it down and didn’t go. It was because they wouldn’t give me what I asked for and I didn’t ask for anything incredible. It was just double what they offered me.”