On the latest edition of the Oh You Didn’t Know podcast WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg compared the memorable CM Punk pipebomb promo from 2011, and the recent pipebomb delivered by top AEW superstar MJF at the company’s debut Dynamite in Los Angeles. Highlights from episode can be found below.

On Punk’s memorable Pipebomb promo:

“Of all the memorable moments of that time, perhaps the most memorable is Punk’s

“I say this quite often and it’s my motto, I’m smart enough to know I ain’t smart enough. What I did not see in [CM Punk], all the fans did. It’s not up to me to keep him from being over, I couldn’t have done that anyway. Yes, I had seen the promo and I was following it and everything. What I want everyone to understand is, yes, they were his feelings, but I know the guy who wrote it with him and it wasn’t as ‘Oh my lord,’ you know what I mean? It just wasn’t all this ‘He went shoot-shooting on everybody.’ I guess that’s what the viewer thought, so more power to them.”

His thoughts on MJF’s pipebomb from the Dynamite in LA:

“MJF, that was a pipe bomb, but also a work too, or how did he get to stay on the air? You don’t get to go out there and call the boss every name in the book and we keep your microphone on. We send some security out there to haul your ass out the ring.”

