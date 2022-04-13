Road Dogg talked about the formation of The New Age Outlaws during the latest edition of “Oh…You Didn’t Know” podcast. Here are the highlights:

Whether he thinks Billy Gunn was happy being placed in a tag team with him:

“He at this point had been tag champs and running the roads in the tag division and was kind of figured in. While it was a singles opportunity for him (when he got pushed as a singles managed by Honky Tonk Man), I think creatively he had to look at as a step backwards (being put back in a tag team, this time with Road Dogg), just because of where he’d been, so I don’t know if he was happy at the time.”

His relationship with Gunn when they first started out:

“You know, when I first got there (WWE) the first time and went with Jeff (Jarrett), they (Smoking Gunns) had been there. So they were kind of figured in and they were on the road. I was the new guy, so I didn’t really have a relationship with them,” he began. “I pretty much stuck to Jeff Jarrett and X-Pac, and Hunter and Shawn (Michaels) a little bit and Kevin (Nash) and Scott (Hall). We kind of hung there because I’ve worked with them a lot. So yeah, me and Billy weren’t really friends at that time. When I came back and we started, of course then our relationship grew.” “Billy and I didn’t always see eye to eye, and sometimes we were even tag champions when that occurred. We started to get to know each other and talk to each other more. I still wouldn’t say we hung out with each other. Two totally different human beings.” “The first night we roomed together he woke up and I was peeing in the air conditioner. I had partied a little too much and that was the story of my life to tell you the truth for a long time. That was our first night in a hotel room together, and it was the last night in a hotel room together for a really long time. We butted heads a lot. He has it where he works out. It’s his whole life. It’s a lifestyle for him to go to the gym.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription