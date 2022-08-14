On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler and writer talked about how he had to argue with Vince McMahon to push AJ Styles when AJ came into the company. Styles made his WWE debut on the main roster at the Royal Rumble 2016 instead of going to NXT first.

“He didn’t know who AJ was and he didn’t know what he was capable of, and I did. Me pitching him in that way just made him dig in deeper, so we had some serious arguments over AJ Styles.”

