During the most recent installment of Oh You Didn’t Know, Road Dogg praised the Motor City Machine Guns when he was asked about TNA performers he believed would have thrived in WWE.

He also noted he was surprised that they never had a stint in WWE.

“Abyss is of course the first one that comes to mind. But I think Kurt Angle surprised me [laughs]. No, I don’t know. A lot of great talent came through there. But I feel like all of them had opportunities at other places too. But I thought about this the other day, actually. The Motor City Machine Guns. As a team, I think they would fit perfect, and I think they’d be good WWE superstars. I don’t know how old they are now and if they’re ready still to run that kind of schedule. But I thought they would have been…I loved working with them when I was there because I knew they were the future, and I knew I was already the past. I wasn’t even the present anymore. So it was really fun to get to work with those guys. So they’re some that I’m surprised that never [got an opportunity]. I say they didn’t make it anywhere big, but they’ve made a career out of wrestling on the independent circuit or Japan or whatever. So I’m short-changing them and I don’t mean to be.”

(H/T to Fightful for the quotes)