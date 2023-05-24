Road Dogg gives his thoughts on AEW.

The WWE Hall of Famer and current Senior VP of WWE live events spoke about his company’s competition on the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast. Road Dogg begins by bringing up how many tickets were sold for AEW’s All In London special, which will be taking place from Wembley Stadium in the U.K. He says that the way tickets are moving prove that AEW is doing something right.

I think they’ve done awesome at Wembley. That’s an incredible amount of tickets sold. It’s just, to me, it’s about business. That’s where I’m at in the business. I’m not in the trenches anymore, like fighting for a spot. Now I’m on the other side of the fence and thinking about the business aspect of this. So from that standpoint, what a huge success it is, and kudos to them for doing it. I think the timing is right. I’ve said this before, and I say it a lot with this job especially, the three Ts is timing, talent, and the team. I think the time is really good.

This prompted Road Dogg to talk about the state of the wrestling business in general, where he claimed that the business is hot just like it was back in 1997.

I’ve said this before. It feels like there’s something rumbling, and dare I say, I feels like ‘97, but it feels like the business is either taking off, which it has already, but it’s continuing to do so, and that’s proof of it. I also think they’re not the first people to go global. He sold a few tickets there, we have too. I think from a lot of people, the question is, ‘Do you think they’re doing better than… it’s comparable, in a way,’ and I don’t know that it is. But they’re doing really well, and that’s cool.

Road Dogg later discusses the leadership that is in place in WWE and how it compares to AEW’s. He reminds listeners that he tried to get hired by AEW prior to returning to his current position with WWE.

I think we got a great leadership team in place, and I think the right people are in the right spots to make the right things happen. I don’t know that I could say the same for the others, and yet I have no idea how the other is run. I want to be very clear on that. I’ve only heard from individuals. I have no idea, I’ve never experienced it. He wouldn’t have me, I asked. I asked him to take me to prom, and he wouldn’t take me.

AEW President Tony Khan recently did an interview explaining why he chose Wembley Stadium over other famous U.K. venues. You can read his comments on that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)