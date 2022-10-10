WWE executive and Hall of Famer Road Dogg appeared on Superstar Crossover to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on the Raw and SmackDown product becoming easier to watch and why he doesn’t find AEW television as fluid as the former. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On the work Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on SmackDown:

“If you come out to this show, what you get to see, and it really is, all of our top talent and you mentioned on top of that stack is is The Bloodline and Sami Zayn. Man look, Sami, and Roman, and some of those backstages were priceless. I mean, award-winning nominations. It was like I was watching a TV show or a movie. But it’s these two guys I know and love. I just think that there’s some magic there with even the dynamic of the one Uso not liking him and the other, it’s television gold, and I love watching it, I would love even more to be a part of the creative of it. But that’s not my job right now.”

How much easier Raw and SmackDown have become to watch, adding that AEW is not fluid:

“Man, it’s so fun to watch, and it’s commonplace for me to say this company is the best and the other company’s not. But their television show is not fluid. It’s not. Things don’t connect, I don’t know, I just can’t follow their television show. When I watch [Raw] now, I will admit, three hours of Raw used to be a challenge. It used to be a challenge, but for the last three months, it’s been a joy to watch and a breeze to get through and SmackDown’s even easier. I don’t know, I just love what I’m doing, man.”

When pressed further, Road Dogg confirms he was alluding to AEW’s programming and when asked if perhaps his schedule prevents him from truly watching AEW, Road Dogg agreed that may be a reason he feels the way he does.

Admits it is harder for him to enjoy AEW because he doesn’t know their talent as well:

“You could say that, for sure. I also don’t know their talent like I know our talent, you know what I mean? So it’s more difficult for me to have a connection to get into it. Because I don’t know those guys.”

