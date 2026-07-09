“Road Dogg” Jesse James says the New Age Outlaws knew something special was happening when they officially became part of D-Generation X.

Speaking on Going Ringside, Road Dogg and Billy Gunn looked back on the New Age Outlaws’ run with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and X-Pac.

Billy Gunn was asked when he realized DX had become what it became.

When we joined them.

Road Dogg pointed to one specific night on Raw as the moment the new version of DX felt different.

Yeah. Well, that’s the truth though. The truth is that that night on, and I think it was a Raw, that the blue cage and we killed everybody and we stood on the corners and it was like the first night of the new edition DX and it felt like there’s something special happening here.

Road Dogg said the Outlaws were later approached directly about joining the group.

Once Shawn and Hunter came and said, “Hey, you guys want to be in DX?”

Road Dogg and Billy Gunn said the team was already gaining momentum when they were added to DX.

I think they knew. They did get it right. We were on fire at the time.

Road Dogg said Michaels and Triple H saw what the Outlaws were doing and added them to the mix.

They came to us because they needed somebody to stand next to them and we were on fire and we were catching fire and really growing.

Road Dogg said he is not claiming the Outlaws made DX cool, but he does believe their momentum helped.

I’m not saying we made them cool, but I am saying they saw we were cool and added us to the mix.

All of us had, we were swimming for the same shore. And so we all, you know what I mean, we’re all the same people, kind of same kind of people.

Road Dogg also discussed when he perfected the New Age Outlaws’ famous entrance.

It was pretty soon to be quite honest with you.

All I would do is tweak the name of the town or something on the way down to make it local and kind of let the people know, hey, I’m here. I’m with you. I’m one of you.

And get them in and then you got them. So, it didn’t take long. It didn’t take long.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Going Ringside, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.