In a new video that has been posted on his YouTube channel, former WWE Superstar Maven commented on how much money he received for his non-televised appearances and matches at live events during his time with the company.

You can check out some highlights from the video below:

On his payouts for non-televised events: “So, how much did I get paid for my matches? Well, for a WWE house show, or non-televised event, I would make, on average, anywhere from $700 to around about $1,400 per match. Now, there were some factors that went into this, mainly, how full was the arena and who else and what position were you on the card. If you were lowering the card earlier in the match, obviously you get paid less. If you’re higher up in one of the main event matches, obviously you’re making more. It differed, but we still knew we were making a good payday.”

On payouts for television events: “For televised shows, we had similar metrics, your positioning on the card and attendance all factored on how much you were getting paid, but we were on TV. Obviously, we made more. An average pay for a televised show would be $1,500, on average, to $3,500. That can, at times, be for the same match you’ve had the previous three nights, and now you’re just having it in front of a televised audience.”

WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James was a recent guest on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including his current role behind-the-scenes in WWE.

The Road Dogg called Triple H the “smartest guy in the business he’s ever met.”

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On working under Triple H: “When he became the guy, and I became a guy under him, he said, ‘You can come to me and say and ask anything or do anything. Just know, sometimes I’m going to say no to you.’ I said, ‘Okay.’ I handle that. I don’t have to manage or balance that because he is a solid leader. He’s a solid dude.”

On how Triple H avoids you getting out of line: “He doesn’t let you — You just be you and he won’t let you get out of line. It’s not like he’ll put you back in it. It’s weird what a solid head on his shoulders. I don’t know where it came from, but he’s the smartest dude I’ve ever met in the business. When it comes to wrestling, he’s the guy.”

During a recent interview with the Toronto Sun, WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes commented on his growth since moving to the main roster. He said,

“I think I’ve just been proud of my growth. I think it’s just so wild that now quickly things change in such a short period of time. You think you got it all figured out, and then you come up here in the land of sharks, which is SmackDown and Raw, and you kind of learn the hard way that it’s a completely different game. So I think the biggest thing that I’ve taken away from it is just the elevation of how things have to happen in order for you to become who you are supposed to be.”