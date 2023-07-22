On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about James Ellsworth’s WWE run after he got over with fans following his pre-match promo and squash match loss to Braun Strowman on the July 25, 2016, episode of Raw. James later signed with the company and feuded with AJ Styles.

“And Ellsworth. I’ll tell you whose idea a lot of this stuff was with Ellsworth, and that’s Vince McMahon. Man he saw it, and he was right. When it comes to ratings, which is how you judge if somebody is right or not in the TV business, we did well with Ellsworth. Like it was Ellsworth and AJ, and Ellsworth and Dean Ambrose, what are we doing here? And it was like, ‘No, sir. No, we don’t want to put him in the main event again’, and he’s like, ‘God, you have to’. And he was right. Every week it did better and better, it was like people just had to see what we were going to do here, you know? So yeah, I don’t know. It was a good time.”

H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcription