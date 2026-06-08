Road Dogg has opened up about his decision to leave WWE, admitting that he no longer felt fulfilled in his role and believed the company had become too focused on business rather than wrestling. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the WWE Hall of Famer reflected on his departure and explained why he ultimately decided it was time for a change.

Road Dogg revealed that despite WWE’s continued success, he had reached a point where he no longer felt he was contributing in a meaningful way.

“I felt like I wasn’t earning it. I was getting a check, but I felt like I wasn’t earning it.”

The former WWE writer and producer also admitted that the enjoyment he once had working in the company had disappeared over time.

“I wasn’t having any fun either.” “It got to be so much work that it stopped being fun.”

Road Dogg explained that he had considered leaving earlier but remained with the company because of concerns about his future and financial stability.

“I actually stayed longer than I wanted to.” “Just out of fear of unemployment and fear of like, ‘Oh God, what do I do now?'”

He also spoke candidly about his past struggles with addiction and how those experiences impacted his financial situation.

“I didn’t do well with my money.” “I’m a drug addict and recovering alcoholic.”

According to Road Dogg, the turning point came during a conversation with his wife that made him reevaluate his priorities.

“My wife told me on the phone, I was about to go into a meeting, and she said, ‘I live with you in a tent.'” “I said, ‘I’m coming home right now.'”

While discussing WWE’s current business success, Road Dogg made it clear that he is not criticizing the company’s financial performance. In fact, he acknowledged that WWE continues to break records and generate enormous revenue.

“They were firing on all cylinders and making money and record-setting records and breaking them.”

However, he admitted that the company’s direction no longer aligned with what he wanted out of wrestling.

“It felt like WWE right now was a money grab.” “It didn’t feel right.”

Road Dogg went on to explain that the shift he experienced was less about wrestling and more about the priorities of a publicly traded entertainment company.

“It felt like it turned into the business wrestling instead of the wrestling business.”

Despite his decision to leave, Road Dogg emphasized that he still loves professional wrestling and wants to remain involved in the industry. He said his focus now is on helping smaller promotions and younger talent who are eager to learn.

“I still love wrestling and I want to do wrestling.” “I’m going to help somebody before this year is up.” “I want to help somebody that’s smaller and that not only needs the help, but wants the help.”

Looking back, Road Dogg said stepping away from WWE ultimately brought him peace of mind after years of worrying about job security.

“I’ve been nervous job scared for 15 years.” “And then I quit and it’s like, ‘Oh, that’s all I had to do.'”