Road Dogg believes one of WWE’s biggest challenges today has nothing to do with star power at the top of the card. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the WWE Hall of Famer argued that the company needs more memorable midcard acts and character-driven performers rather than focusing almost exclusively on creating main event talent.

While discussing the current WWE product, Road Dogg explained that he feels the roster has become too heavily concentrated with wrestlers who are presented as top stars.

“I think that’s what’s kind of hurting the WWE right now.”

According to Road Dogg, the issue isn’t a lack of talent. Instead, he believes there are not enough unique personalities filling out the rest of the card.

“Everybody seems like a top guy.” “There’s no midcard entertainment.”

Road Dogg stressed that wrestling shows need a variety of characters and storylines to keep audiences engaged throughout an entire broadcast.

“When I think about it, more of the show is midcard than it is top guy.”

He pointed to the Attitude Era as an example, noting that while fans tuned in to see stars like Steve Austin, successful wrestling television also relied on entertaining undercard acts.

“You got to figure out what the other hour and 50 minutes of that show is and fill it with entertainment.”

The former WWE writer also explained that wrestling works best when promotions embrace different styles, personalities, and presentation rather than trying to make everyone fit the same mold.

“You got to have the variety show.” “You got to switch it up.”

Road Dogg specifically mentioned performers who stood out because they brought something different to the show, even if they were not positioned as world title contenders.

“Please give me a Chelsea Green.” “Please give me a Santino Marella.”

According to Road Dogg, not every wrestler should be focused solely on becoming world champion. He believes there is tremendous value in creating entertaining characters throughout the card.

“Everybody wants to be the champion.” “I disagree with that strongly.”

The WWE Hall of Famer argued that many successful careers have been built by performers who found a unique role and connected with fans rather than chasing a world title.

“There is an hour and 50 minutes of television show in every two-hour wrestling broadcast for an undercard guy to get over.” “There is an hour and 50 minutes of television for an undercard girl to make a name for themselves.”

Road Dogg also encouraged wrestlers to experiment creatively, warning that playing it safe can prevent talent from discovering what truly connects with an audience.

“You got to try some stuff.” “You got to be willing to fail.” “You don’t know which one little stupid thing you and your buddy talked about on the way to the show that day is going to catch on.”

Looking at today’s wrestling landscape, Road Dogg believes the best promotions are the ones willing to embrace a wide variety of characters and stories rather than treating every performer like a future world champion.

“Be different.” “Dare to be different.” “Try, try, try. Fail, fail, fail.” “Go out on a limb so far that it breaks and you bust your ass, get back up there and do it again.”