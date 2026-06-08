Road Dogg has revealed how some people within WWE viewed AEW during the promotion’s early years. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the WWE Hall of Famer admitted that WWE may have underestimated its rival and believes that perception has proven to be incorrect.

While discussing the current wrestling landscape, Road Dogg was asked whether WWE felt it was competing with AEW during his time working behind the scenes. He admitted that many within WWE did not view the promotion as a serious threat.

“We didn’t and we probably should have to be quite honest with you.”

Road Dogg then described how AEW was often perceived internally during its early years.

“I think it was looked at like, ‘Oh, that’s the southern little money-mark company.'”

AEW launched in 2019 and quickly emerged as the first major national wrestling promotion to challenge WWE’s dominance in decades. While WWE remained the industry leader, AEW established a loyal audience and secured major television deals.

Looking back now, Road Dogg believes WWE’s early assessment of the promotion was misguided.

“I would argue however long we are now into their tenure that was wrong to be looking at it that way.”

According to Road Dogg, AEW has demonstrated staying power and continues to build momentum years after its launch.

“Here they’re still here.” “They’re still strong.” “I would argue they’re getting stronger.”

Road Dogg also pointed to recent additions behind the scenes that he believes have strengthened the company. Specifically, he praised Mike Mansury and the impact he has had on AEW’s production.

“I would argue adding Mike Mansury to their team who runs their truck now was a huge step in the right direction.” “He’s a smart guy with good instincts.”

The former WWE executive noted that producing a successful wrestling show involves far more than what fans see inside the ring. He explained that timing, production, presentation, and storytelling all play major roles in a promotion’s success.

“There’s more things that go into a wrestling show than a lot of people want to give credit for.”