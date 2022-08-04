On the latest edition of his “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg spoke in-depth about working as a producer on Ric Flair’s Last match, and also revealed that he will be in Chicago for the upcoming tapings for IMPACT Wrestling. Check out the former multi-time tag champion’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says he had a blast working on the Ric Flair’s Last match show:

“Oh, man, I loved it. Look, I can’t get enough of that. I can’t, I could do 10 hours of content a day, calling it like that. I just love it, man, I love finding the shot you need to tell the story and getting that shot on television to the viewer. That’s so cool, and when you’re in as close as you and I were Ryan, you know the feeling and the vibe that you want to be cast out from each segment. If you’re that close, you can kind of you can control some of that. But we also constructed the matches to do that with us. So look, I thought it banged on all cylinders, man.”

Says he will be working the IMPACT Wrestling tapings in Chicago:

“I got some future events. I’m looking forward to going to Chicago in a couple of weeks and just sitting in with the IMPACT crew as they do their pay-per-view and their television taping. Then the next week, I think in Chicago, the Top Guy Weekend for Ad-Free. So looking forward to some upcoming events and excited about doing it man excited about hopefully getting back in the saddle.”

Says he’s happy doing his podcast, but still thinks he can improve AEW’s television:

“Well, and look, truth be told, I’d love to work there because I do think I could make his television show better for the viewer. Having said that, I’m having a really good time right now doing the podcast, doing other people’s podcasts, doing stuff like this, doing the conventions and the signings and stuff, man. It’s so much fun, and I get to spend time with my family like I’m in a really good place. If I can pay the light bill, I’ll be happy just sitting right here.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)