On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about his favorite and least favorite title designs. He named John Cena’s WWE Title design before mentioning Daniel Bryan’s hemp WWE Title.

“So, I know this is going to really make people mad, but I don’t care [about title designs]. “I don’t care what. Cena had one that was a spinner … that was cool. I loved it. The hemp one was the best one of all times because I was the writer of the story — who created it and got it passed through creative. That’s my favorite — the hemp title that Daniel Bryan had.”

Regarding his least favorite title, it was the Hardcore Title.

“It was broken, like just a plate that was cracked in a bunch of places, cut your hand every time you reached into your bag to pick it out. It was just horrible,” said Road Dogg.

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes