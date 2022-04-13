Road Dogg talked about the formation of The New Age Outlaws during the latest edition of “Oh…You Didn’t Know” podcast. Here are the highlights:

Where the tag team name came from:

“I was the New Age Outlaw Jesse James Armstrong. That was my name in Memphis in USWA in late ’95 when we (him and Jeff Jarrett) quit (WWE). I went there and started working. I had new clothes made that said New Age Outlaw.” “I wrestled as the New Age Outlaw, and so when we went there I just said ‘Hey, I would love to use New Age Outlaws’, and so it stuck. I don’t know where I ripped it off from. I’m sure I didn’t come up with it by myself.”

His relationship with Billy Gunn today:

“We’ve literally grown from then to now in our relationship, and I mean, we’ve been through everything, ups and downs and all arounds and we got sober together. I spent this whole weekend with him and our relationship couldn’t be better. I have probably three really good friends in the industry, and he’s one of them. That relationship is just ironclad now. It’s awesome.”

