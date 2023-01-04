On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about everything that happened in 2022. He declared the storyline involving Roman Reigns and The Bloodline to be the best thing that’s happening in wrestling right now.

“It’s the hottest thing in sports entertainment, in professional wrestling,” he said. “The Bloodline’s storyline as a whole and the intricacies in the relationship and the characters –- it’s the best thing in wrestling right now, and there’s not even a close second.”

“Roman Reigns and his reign have been epic and history-making for the WWE as an entertainment conglomerate in the world. It’s good for business. We ain’t even close to over.”