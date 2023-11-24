Road Dogg is a big fan of Cameron Grimes.

The Hall of Famer spoke about the rising WWE star during a recent edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast. Road Dogg calls Grimes a “wrestler’s wrestler” before praising him as a special talent.

I don’t have really funny stories, but Cameron Grimes is one of the funniest things. Just to be able to work on that character and work closely with him. What a wrestler’s wrestler he is. He is the Brad Armstrong of the new generation. Brad probably could keep up with these guys, but Trevor really is that good in the ring. He’s a special talent.

Later, Road Dogg gives his thoughts on Shotzi and refers to her as one of the more fun talents on the roster.

Shotzi, every encounter with Shotzi is a fun one. I don’t have any really funny memories, but she’s always fun to be around, and I got to shoot a lot of stuff with her and produce the TV shows when she was hosting Halloween Havoc and stuff. She’s always a blast to be around. What I love about her the most is her real-life story of who she really is. Very strong human being, and come from a difficult place, and now she’s on top of the world, chasing a dream.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)