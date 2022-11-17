It’s no secret that Bret Hart doesn’t like Goldberg. Hart faced Goldberg for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship at the Starrcade pay-per-view in 1999. Goldberg kicked Hart during the bout in the head and gave “The Hitman” a severe concussion. Hart later had to retire from wrestling as a result.

Road Dogg spoke about Hart’s criticism of Goldberg on the “Oh, You Didn’t Know?” podcast.

“I think you do have to get over it and go, ‘it was an accident, man. Nobody meant to hurt anybody. I know Goldberg … I can’t imagine him having malice in his heart when any of this stuff went down. I see that as an accident, and I see that worthy of forgiveness and I think in time, maybe Bret will do that … In time, I think Bret will find forgiveness in his heart for even Goldberg.”

