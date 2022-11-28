On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about Chirs Jericho’s departure from WWE in 2018 to sign with AEW and the special relationship he had with Vince McMahon.

“I don’t know exactly the inner workings,” said Road Dogg. “Chris was one of those guys that had a very special relationship with Vince and so you didn’t always know what went on behind closed doors that you weren’t privy to.”

Road Dogg continued; “It was what it was. It shocked the wrestling world more than it shocked Vince McMahon. I can tell you that for 100%.”