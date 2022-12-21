On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about The duo of Rusev and Aiden English in WWE from 2017-2018. Dogg was asked the company saw the rising popularity of Rusev Day.

“So it’s yes, yes, we saw it. Yes, we saw Rusev Day getting over. I honestly don’t know what happened to Rusev Day. One day, we were pushing it and the next day we weren’t. Honestly, when I say we weren’t pushing it, it didn’t go away. It didn’t just disappear, we just weren’t doing anything with it anymore. “Every time I would pitch something it would get shot down. So I don’t know what happened. I’m not going to say anything, because last time I said something, I got a phone call and I’m not gonna have that happen again. “But honestly, I don’t know what went down that all of a sudden we stopped running with it because it was going really well.”

Road Dogg believes that Vince McMahon not being a fan of Aiden English led to the group’s push being shelved.

“I think it was getting over and I don’t know if Vince was a fan of Aiden English. I feel comfortable saying that. I don’t know if he was a fan of Aiden English. He’s a great singer. He’s a great wrestler. “He’s, I mean, he’s not a beautiful man, but neither am I. Well, look, he doesn’t, his body looks like everybody else’s, just he’s not tanned and he looks like me or whatever. You know what I mean? Like he just looks different. “And I don’t mean nothing bad by that. You can’t say nothing nowadays without having to qualify it with everything. God, the dude is not good-looking, what do you want me to say?”

Quotes via Inside The Ropes