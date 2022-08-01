On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg covered the 1000th episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

He talked about his belief that Dolph Ziggler is his own worst enemy:

“I have my qualms about Dolph Ziggler,” Road Dogg said. “He’s one of the best workers and bumpers I’ve seen in a long time. He just is his own worst enemy sometimes. I think it’s just, I don’t know if it’s the attitude of, the older guys don’t know what they’re doing. He just always has a, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah’ attitude and doesn’t ever do anything you say. But, I do think, to this day, he is one of the best bumpers in the industry and has been around doing it to this day.”

