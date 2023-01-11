Brian “Road Dogg” James thinks Enzo Amore could have had a significant impact if he had just stayed as a manager in WWE.

Amore, together with Carmella and Big Cass, formed a faction in “WWE NXT” and later moved to the main roster, getting over with his promos. After leaving WWE in 2018, Amore began competing in indie wrestling and Major League Wrestling under the ring name nZo.

“I think Enzo Amore … if he was just a manager, that could also pop up and take a bump, and you get five minutes with him if you beat his big dude or whatever. I always thought he was the guy that could have been the next great manager in sports entertainment/professional wrestling,” Dogg said on the “Oh…You Didn’t Know?” podcast. “I’m not saying he’s horrible at working, but I’m not going to say he’s great at it either,” he said.

Quotes via Wrestling Inc