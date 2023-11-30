Road Dogg gives his thoughts on Will Ospreay.

The Hall of Famer spoke about AEW’s latest signee during a recent edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast. The Hall of Famer was asked by his co-host whether he was a better sports entertainer than Ospreay, who many have called the best professional wrestler in the world. This was his response.

Yes. I’m not a better wrestler than Will Ospreay, not a better professional wrestler. He can’t even speak, the English bruv.

After making some jokes about Ospreay’s physical condition Road Dogg commends Ospreay for his incredible skills and confirms that Ospreay would work circles around him in the ring. However, he does add that he’s not a “WWE Hall of Famer” just yet.

That kid is incredible. I’m busting chops. That kid is stinkin’ incredible, and could work circles around me on my best day. I’m not saying anything like that, but the kid ain’t a WWE Hall of Famer just yet.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)