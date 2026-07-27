Brayden Lee spends his days teaching in a high school classroom. At night, he becomes the self-proclaimed “professor of the squared circle” and the reigning EMERGE World Champion.

Lee spoke exclusively with WrestlingHeadlines.com about his eight years with EMERGE Wrestling, his journey from helping set up events to becoming champion, the similarities between education and professional wrestling, and the responsibility that comes with representing the promotion.

THE PROFESSOR OF THE SQUARED CIRCLE

Lee enters every match with two primary objectives.

“My name is Brayden Lee, and I have been with EMERGE Wrestling for about eight years now. I am a high school teacher during the day, but a professional wrestler at night.”

“I have two goals every time I step in the ring. One is to put on the best match that I can. The second is to have fun. If I accomplish those two things, then I feel great at the end of the night.”

As the EMERGE World Champion, Lee believes his background allows him to adapt to virtually any opponent or wrestling style.

“As the EMERGE Champion, I like to think of myself as the professor of the squared circle. I can really do it all.”

Lee was a collegiate wrestler before entering professional wrestling, but he does not define himself exclusively by his mat wrestling background.

“I was a former collegiate wrestler. I can do high flying, submissions, strikes, you name it, I’m ready for it. That is what has helped me rise to the top of EMERGE.”

Lee believes his preparation and intelligence separate him from the other wrestlers pursuing the championship.

“I can do any style necessary to win, but what makes me different is I use intelligence. I game plan and prepare like no one else. That is why I am the champion.”

EMERGE WRESTLING BECOMES HOME

Lee’s relationship with EMERGE began before he received an opportunity to wrestle for the promotion.

As a trainee, he attended events to help assemble and tear down the production. Lee watched the wrestlers perform while hoping he would eventually earn a place alongside them.

“EMERGE is home for me. As a trainee, I remember going to EMERGE shows to help set up and tear down. I would watch the show hoping that one day that could be me in there.”

Lee credits the promotion’s management and supporters with creating an environment that remained important to him as his career developed.

“EMERGE has a great management team and a loyal fan base that just wants to see a good show. Throughout my career, EMERGE has always been a priority for me just because they were one of the first to take a chance on me. I love that place.”

His career has also included several appearances for All Elite Wrestling.

Lee faced Griff Garrison during his AEW debut on the August 24, 2021 episode of AEW Dark. He later teamed with Isaiah Moore against Santana and Ortiz on AEW Dark: Elevation and returned as part of an eight-man tag team match on the August 9, 2022 episode of AEW Dark.

FROM OUTBREAK CHAMPION TO WORLD CHAMPION

Lee did not immediately enter the EMERGE World Championship picture.

He began at the bottom of the roster and eventually became a two-time Outbreak Champion. His second reign placed him against several established names from the independent wrestling scene and allowed him to demonstrate that he was prepared for the next level.

“My journey isn’t anything flashy or special. I started from the bottom and worked to the Outbreak Championship two times.”

“During my second reign as Outbreak Champion, I faced some of the best names on the independent scene. I was able to hold my own and win enough that management thought I could potentially be heavyweight champion.”

The opportunity represented years of work rather than one sudden breakthrough.

“It didn’t happen overnight. I had to grind and work hard. When I finally won, I felt like everything was worth it. It was the moment I felt like I had earned my spot and I truly belonged.”

TEACHING BY DAY AND WRESTLING BY NIGHT

Lee balances his professional wrestling career with his work as a high school teacher.

The two professions may appear unrelated, but he sees similarities in the concentration and preparation required to succeed in each.

“One day at a time. I think many would be surprised at how much overlap there is between professional wrestling and education.”

“Both require a lot of focus and preparation, but they are both unique in day-to-day practice. No two matches are the same and no two school days are the same. I think that’s why I enjoy doing both so much.”

Lee’s students are often intrigued by their teacher’s second career, although he suspects some of their questions may have an ulterior motive.

“I get a lot of varying reactions, as you can probably imagine. I’ve been very fortunate to have a great support system of friends and family. Special shout to my wife, Abby, and our kids.”

“My students are usually pretty intrigued, but I think some of them like to use it as a way to get me off-topic in class. Admittedly, it works way more than it should.”

EVERY WRESTLER HAS A DIFFERENT JOURNEY

Working as an educator has changed Lee’s understanding of success in professional wrestling.

As a trainee, he believed there was a particular path a wrestler needed to follow. Experience taught him that every performer’s circumstances, priorities and ambitions are different.

“Being a teacher has definitely changed how I view professional wrestling. I know as a trainee I had an idea of what a successful wrestler was. I have found that I was very wrong in my assumptions.”

“Everyone has a unique journey and you should embrace that. You can be a professional wrestler, and I think that’s so cool. If you want to be other things or have a career, I think that’s so cool too.”

Whether someone becomes a wrestler, builds another career or attempts to do both, Lee believes the most important quality is far simpler.

“I think the most important thing, no matter what you decide to do, is to be kind. I think that is the coolest thing anyone can do.”

EVERYONE HAS A ROLE IN INDEPENDENT WRESTLING

Lee recognizes the work and sacrifice required to participate in independent wrestling, but he does not view the wrestlers as the only people responsible for making an event possible.

“It certainly does take a lot to get into professional wrestling. The thing I think about the most is that it takes all of us to make it work.”

That includes the referees, ring crew, announcers, photographers, videographers, promoters and supporters whose work surrounds every match.

“Wrestlers, referees, ring crew, announcers, photographers, videographers, promoters and fans. There is room for everyone, but it is important you know where you belong in our world while celebrating the roles of others.”

BRAYDEN LEE DEFENDS AT BACK IN THE SADDLE

Lee will defend the EMERGE World Championship against Ashton Adonis and Erik Surge in a Triple Threat Match at EMERGE 98: Back In The Saddle.

EMERGE officially announced the championship match for Saturday, August 1, at the Bartholomew County Fairgrounds in Columbus, Indiana.

The match will give Lee another opportunity to represent the promotion that first took a chance on him and that he has considered home for approximately eight years.

EMERGE 98: BACK IN THE SADDLE EVENT INFORMATION

THE RESPONSIBILITY OF REPRESENTING EMERGE

Lee does not believe the World Champion’s responsibility ends when his own match is over.

“Being the champion carries with it a weight of responsibility. I really do want the whole product to succeed.”

He is willing to advise other performers and contribute wherever he can if it improves the event as a whole.

“If I can offer advice or help someone out to make the show better, I think I should. Everyone benefits from the show being better.”

This interview was conducted exclusively for WrestlingHeadlines.com. If you use any portion of the quotes above, please credit and link to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the exclusive interview.