WWE Hall of Famer “Road Warrior Animal” Joseph Laurinaitis has passed away at the age of 60.

The official Road Warrior Animal Twitter account made the announcement this morning, and noted that the family will be releasing a statement later today.

“At this time, we would like to confirm the passing of Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal at the age of 60. The family is planning to release a statement later today. At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers. #OhWhatARush,” they wrote.

Stay tuned for more on Animal’s passing. You can see the tweet on his passing below:

At this time, we would like to confirm the passing of Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal at the age of 60. The family is planning to release a statement later today. At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers. #OhWhatARush — RoadWarriorAnimal (@RWAnimal) September 23, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.