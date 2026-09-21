Rob Conway recalls receiving a major compliment from Vince McMahon, followed by a reminder about La Resistance’s purpose. Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Conway said McMahon praised his wrestling but wanted the team to put its characters first.

Conway said Sylvain Grenier was present when McMahon pulled them aside during their La Resistance run.

“Rob, I consider you to be just one tier below Bret Hart as a worker,” Conway recalled McMahon telling him.

The praise came with a qualification. According to Conway, McMahon wanted him to stop concentrating so heavily on producing good matches and make the most of the team’s anti-American presentation.

Conway remembered McMahon’s instructions before their entrances:

“Wave those flags.”

He said that direction helped the team understand its role. Conway and Grenier leaned into antagonizing the audience, including using their flags to provoke opponents, rather than treating match quality as their sole objective.

After La Resistance ended, Conway believed McMahon already valued his ability. However, while discussing his subsequent WWE singles run, he clarified that he was never promised an Intercontinental Championship reign. Conway had hoped that was the direction his career would take.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.