NFL superstar and four-time Superbowl champion Rob Gronkowski recently spoke with TMZ Sports about his ventures in pro-wrestling, and whether he would ever return after his short stints in WWE. The legendary Tight End states that he would love to do a tag team match for the company, where he either teams up and faces The Rock. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says if he returned to WWE he would love to do a tag team match:

It would definitely be a tag team match, no doubt about that. I just love the tag team aspect of everything. It’s my first time so I wouldn’t want to be on my own doing a one-on-one match, I would be able to get help. Maybe do a one-on-one match after doing a couple of tag team matches. My tag team partner could help me out with some moves.

Would love to face The Rock:

Who would it be verse? I’m being put on the spot..it would be pretty cool to have The Rock come back, and face The Rock, or have him as my tag team partner. It would be cool to get a People’s Elbow, but it would also be cool to have him on my squad. You know you and I can go back to make a quick appearance to be the Tag Team Champions and we can go against The Rock and D-Generation X, we can bring them back, We can tag team against them, that would be pretty cool.

(H/T and transcribed by WrestlingNews.Co)