How is Rob Van Dam feeling these days?

During the latest installment of his official podcast, 1 Of A Kind, the WWE Hall of Fame legend addressed his injury status, noting that he’s able to walk when medicated.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the show where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his injury status: “I’m not wrestling at the OWA shows — or anywhere yet, because my feet are still healing up. And that’s the only reason that I even look past that. But so yeah, that and just being around everybody in the inner company and and everything like, gave me a green light to go ahead and drink. And I kind of kind of got out of hand, because I was already there before I even got to the show. [I was at] the bar by the hotel, and I had three drinks that he made up because he couldn’t make a cafe espresso. And so it was just like, ‘What about if you make some Kahlua and some vodka and some’ — I don’t know what else it was. And anyway, it was like — I remember on the way there already going, ‘Wow.’ And then once we were there, it was just game on.”

On being able to walk when medicated: “And a big reason for me that — people think it’s funny, but I’m serious. For me, when I drink I walk so much better. I walk like normal, I feel like I don’t even have a limp or anything. And it’s like, now. I mean, that was a couple weeks ago, but I was almost there. Like, when I’m not medicated at all then I walk kind of slow, I feel the pain. Kind of like a penguin with little, tiny steps. And the difference between that and like, when I can be feeling good and I’m just — then I just feel like I’m just like, walking like normal… Then the downside to that though, is then I was like, ‘Alright, cool. So you’re all good then?’ I gotta explain like, ‘Sure!’ Or else I gotta explain, ‘Well you know, probably got a few more weeks. I just started to walk. But you know, sure.’ But anyway, whatever dude. Talking about it, I’m good. I am walking good now and stuff. So that’s cool. But man, you know, medication has its purpose.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes.)