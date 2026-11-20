Rob Van Dam has mixed feelings about the influence he and his fellow ECW stars had on the evolution of hardcore wrestling.

During a recent appearance on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, the WWE Hall of Famer reflected on how the extreme style popularized by ECW helped inspire an entire generation of wrestlers, while also expressing concern that some performers took away the wrong lessons.

According to RVD, the foundation of what made ECW successful was legitimate wrestling ability, something he believes has become less important in certain corners of the modern deathmatch scene.

“It’s mixed feelings. Sure, there’s a feeling of accomplishment. I’m glad I inspired—not just me, but that we all inspired—a lot of future hardcore wrestlers. But also, I feel like while we were doing it, we were doing it a certain way. We had been trained. I’d been trained to wrestle.”

Van Dam explained that although he appreciates the influence ECW had on the industry, he isn’t necessarily a fan of where some wrestlers have taken the style.

“The nucleus and the foundation was always about the wrestling, and then that seemed to get replaced over the years with more high spots. I feel like a lot of people that were inspired by watching us, they went off in a different direction, which is fine, but I’m not a big fan of some of the deathmatches where you don’t even need to know how to wrestle in order to be a participant in it.”

The former WWE Champion acknowledged that he sometimes feels responsible for helping popularize an approach that some performers interpreted as being entirely about dangerous spots rather than the wrestling itself.

“When they saw me, they didn’t see the difference. They saw just, ‘Wow, ECW, hardcore.’ So as far as influencing a lot of those guys, like you asked me earlier, there’s a little bit of guilt too, because I know a lot of people saw me in ECW as just being a spot monkey, and that’s what they saw.”

Interestingly, Van Dam also recalled being on the receiving end of similar criticism earlier in his career.

During his time working in Japan for All Japan Pro Wrestling, RVD crossed paths with the legendary Stan Hansen, who wasn’t particularly impressed with his high-flying approach.

“He used to tell me that all those flips and all that stuff you’re doing, he didn’t think it had any place in the business. And he thought I was killing the business. And he had no problem telling me that.”

Van Dam recalled Hansen being especially blunt when discussing how their matches should unfold.

“We’d be talking about a match, and he’d say, ‘Claude.’ He always called me Claude. ‘Claude, you go out there with a young boy, do all that fake st, all that stupid st. Tag me back in. I’ll see if I can make it more believable again.'”

Despite their early disagreements, Van Dam said Hansen eventually developed a greater appreciation for his style after experiencing it firsthand in the ring.

“But I did eventually win him over when I was in the ring with him, but it wasn’t until probably ’98, something like that, and I was already coming into my own. He was like, ‘I got to tell you, being on that side of it now, I have a different impression.’ I was like, ‘You used to tell me I didn’t belong in the business.’ He goes, ‘Well, you didn’t back then.'”