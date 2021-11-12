WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has tied the knot with Katie Forbes.

RVD and Forbes were married on Thursday night in Las Vegas. The happy couple were engaged this past February after being together for a few years.

Former WWE stars Karrion Kross and Scarlet Bordeaux were among the familiar faces in attendance at Thursday’s rooftop ceremony, while former WWE star Candice Michelle apparently led the ceremony.

You can see several shots from the wedding below, and see more on Scarlett’s Instagram Stories.

Katie Forbes y RVD se acaban de casar en este momento. RVD se le salieron las lágrimas cuando vio a Katie llegar en su traje de novia. Muchas felicidades para The Billion Dollar Babe y The Whole FN’ Show. ¡Que viva el amor! @TheKatieForbes @TherealRVD pic.twitter.com/fyPQ0Inqcn — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) November 12, 2021

. @TheKatieForbes y @TherealRVD oficialmente están casados. @DIVACANDICEM fue quien celebró la boda. Hermoso momento en sus vidas. 🎥: Killer Kross 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nXc0QY0zOQ — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) November 12, 2021

We’ll definitely bring this up more next week on the shows across the shows of the Jeff Meacham Network & our affiliates, but … Congratulations to our longtime friend Rob Van Dam & his beautiful bride Katie Forbes on making it official tonight! 📸 = IG: realscarlettbordeaux pic.twitter.com/4EyKn7WU7Y — Jeff Meacham (@_JeffMeacham) November 12, 2021

