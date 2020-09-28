Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes have left Impact Wrestling, according to PWInsider.

It was noted that the departures are a result of their current storylines ending. RVD had not been under contract to Impact for some time, and had been working on a series of short-term agreements. His most recent feud was with Sami Callihan.

The door is open for RVD and Forbes to return to Impact down the line, but there’s no word on when that might happen. RVD made his return to Impact in April 2019 after signing a contract that ran through Bound For Glory last year.

