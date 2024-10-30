Fraxiom are still your WWE NXT Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

On this week’s show, Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeated Je’Von Evans and Cedric Alexander to retain their titles. The finish came when Wes Lee came out and distracted Evans, who went after him. A brawl then ensued.

As the brawl continued in the backstage area, Ava tried to get involved. Rob Van Dam eventually showed up and pitched his idea for next week’s show at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

Fraxiom’s title reign currently stands at 59 days.

Also on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Tony D’Angelo got a call from what appeared to be Nunzio.

In a backstage segment, the reigning NXT North American Champion got a voicemail from someone that Vic Joseph appeared to identify as a former ECW and WWE wrestler who was upset that D’Angelo was going to be at the 2300 Arena next week and hadn’t told him in advance.

D’Angelo went on to tell Luca Crusifino and Stacks that he would “handle business” next week.

