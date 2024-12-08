Rob Van Dam was in attendance at Saturday night’s UFC 310 pay-per-view event.
On Saturday night, UFC held their UFC 310: Pantoja vs. Asakura event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura headlined the show.
The Whole F’n Show was in attendance at the event, as you can see below:
RVD in the house.#UFC310 pic.twitter.com/jhSLVhIKsp
— Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) December 8, 2024
During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Serena Deeb wore a “Nobody Cares” t-shirt with an arrow pointing up. This was a reference to Britt Baker saying “nobody cares” when Serena appeared on the November 13th episode of AEW Dynamite.
Britt Baker saying “nobody cares” 4 times as Serena Deeb appears is a fascinating way to build. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/747ZEzagwr
— Promo Joe (@PromoJoeYT) November 14, 2024
Serena Deeb's shirt😂😂😂
"Nobody cares" #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/EduWmOUCAW
— AIR (@AIRGold_) December 8, 2024
