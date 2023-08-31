Rob Van Dam has reason to believe that his WWE WrestleMania 40 appearance has been canceled due to his recent work with AEW.

The Whole F’n Show wrestled Jack Perry several weeks ago on AEW Dynamite for the FTW Championship, a match that showed the 52-year-old Hall of Famer still had a lot in the tank. However, on the latest edition of his “One of a Kind ” podcast RVD says that working that match may have affected his appearance at the Showcase of the Immortals next year, even though WWE gave him permission.

Maybe I’d show you if I was doing a WWE tour WrestleMania weekend, but I have good reason to believe that might be canceled because of a recent appearance I might have done, with permission, for a different company. Right now, I don’t feel like I can talk too much about that.

WrestleMania 40 takes place in Philadelphia, the home of ECW. When priority passes went on sale one of the experiences for the Champion’s Package was an ‘ECW experience with Rob Van Dam.’

