Rob Van Dam doesn’t see an actual retirement in his future.

Even if he ultimately stops taking bookings.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about the subject during an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth interview.

“I don’t [think I am], and I don’t think I will [retire],” Van Dam said. “That’s how I feel right now. I feel like even if I don’t take wrestling bookings anymore, I don’t think I’ll make a big deal out of retirement.”

RVD continued, “Because when wrestlers retire and they end up coming back and wrestling anyway. ‘No, I want one more match.’ For me, that is completely eating up the credibility that I had in wrestling retirement matches. I doubt that I’ll ever feel like, ‘No, I’m going to be different. I never want to wrestle right now. I’m done.’ I just see me is just going with the flow. And someday, when you say, are you still wrestling? I might say, It’s been six years, and then I might have a match.”

“I’ve always said also I want to price myself out and not wear myself and my value down,” he added. “A lot of my peers, they were worth so much in their prime, and then they are not worth as much, can’t get booked as much, so they come down and compromise, and that has a cycle effect where they are worth less. But I’m not gonna do that, I’d rather have less people afford me until I don’t wrestle that way instead of wrestling myself into a grave and my last match was $5.”

