Rob Van Dam defeated Sean Carr at FLEX Wrestling’s The Whole FLEXin’ Show on October 23 in Elmira, New York. Bill Alfonso accompanied Van Dam for the match at the LECOM Event Center.

According to PWInsider’s report, Carr blocked an early Van Daminator attempt and controlled much of the match before Van Dam rallied. Alfonso placed a chair across Carr’s chest for Rolling Thunder, then later struck Carr with the chair before Van Dam landed the Five Star Frog Splash for the pin.

The Motor City Machine Guns also won on the card, defeating The High Seas. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin scored the pin after hitting the Dream Sequence.