Rob Van Dam believes Ric Flair should be allowed to live life on his own terms, even if some of his decisions could be harmful to his health.

Speaking on the latest edition of RVDTV, the WWE Hall of Famer addressed Flair’s lifestyle following his recent fall, questioning whether the wrestling legend deserves some respect for choosing how he wants to spend his remaining years.

“Isn’t there something to be respected about the guy just living the way he wants to live? I mean, he knows he’s killing himself and he’s saying, ‘Look, you know, I’d rather [expletive] live the way I want to live and die when it’s my time than possibly get another couple of years, but not enjoying life, not doing what I want to do,’” RVD said.

Van Dam compared Flair’s situation to the 2008 film The Wrestler, starring Mickey Rourke, which follows an aging professional wrestler struggling with the consequences of his lifestyle.

“The guy going out or staying in and going out by his own terms, knowing family and everybody is experiencing pain seeing him do it. But yet it’s his life. And doesn’t he, if anybody, deserve that?” he added.

RVD acknowledged that his perspective would be different for someone younger with family responsibilities, explaining that he would consider certain risky behaviors selfish at his current stage of life.

“I feel like if right now I was to start doing heroin or doing [expletive] coke with all the fentanyl on the street or something and taking a chance that I might not be around for my babies, I think that would be extremely selfish of me at this age,” he said.

However, Van Dam noted that his outlook could change considerably once he reached his late 70s, suggesting he would be more inclined to enjoy smoking and drinking rather than worrying about extending his life.

The former WWE Champion also reflected on his relationship with the late Sabu, explaining how that experience shaped his approach to friends dealing with addiction and personal struggles.

“I learned, you know, when it comes to addicts, through Sabu mostly. And it was like I could be a pain in his ass every time he wanted to, you know, kill his pain. I could be an [expletive] every single time to where it would separate us, or he would hate me,” RVD recalled.

“Or after a while, I could just be a friend and just do my best to watch over him as much as he would let me, but also enjoy my time with him.”

Flair, 77, suffered a fall on October 23 and recently revealed that he would require another surgical procedure, with a possible skin graft also being considered.