Dominic DeAngelo of RVDTV.com sent along the following:

Gunther is all set to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, but he’s been notorious for ending legends’ careers. It started with Goldberg, then it went to John Cena before later ending AJ Styles at Royal Rumble.

Could RVD be a target?

On the latest episode of “1 Of A Kind,” RVD was asked if he’d be up for facing Gunther in singles action. Van Dam just made his return to the ring back in March after he fractured both his heels in 2025, but has noted he’s back in business and is feeling once more like Mr. PPV.

“Yes, and I think that would be a great opportunity if I had the invite, you know?,” he said, regarding Gunther. “Sounds like a pretty damn good payday and, of course, after the match, WWE would be like, ‘Damn! RVD really looks so f***ing good, like, we got to come up with some other plans for him now,’ and then they would want to throw all kinds of money my way,”

Van Dam continued, “I think that Gunther would bring a stiffness out of me just from what i’ve seen like with his chops and stuff like that maybe in a way that like Bob Holly did.”

I asked Rob a question that always gets associated with Gunther, would he put his career on the line against ‘The Ring General?”

“Oh, man, it would have to be a really big payday, real big. If it was big enough, I’d be like, ‘All right, f*** my career, I’ll pick up another hobby.

“It might not be giving up that much, anyway. Like who knows what I got ahead of me? But I haven’t had my last match and ‘the unknown’ always has value when you’re optimistic.”