Rob Van Dam says becoming a father has changed his priorities, while he also offered a candid view of the modern wrestling style during a recent interview with Denise Salcedo.

“I guess the most different feeling is my priorities have shifted, you know. So, there’s somebody else now that’s very important, someone else to live for, to stick around for, and take care of myself for, and take care of them.”

“They depend on us so much. They’re like so helpless. Like you lay them down on their back and they’re like a turtle. I mean, they can’t even… they’re just getting to where they can roll. You know what I mean? And it’s so powerless and they’re at our mercy.”

Van Dam also discussed how he and Kurt Angle reacted to changes they noticed while watching wrestling together.

“We were watching it and me and Kurt, and we’re like, ‘Dude, see that right there? Could you ever, you know, can you imagine doing that?’ Like, how can you jump off without looking around and just go backwards and know the guy’s going to be there? We were just pointing out stuff that has changed with wrestling.”

“It was good to see that we were on the same page and I wasn’t crazy, because us old-school wrestlers notice a lot of that. There’s a lot of ways that it has changed from the way that we were taught.”

Van Dam stressed that he admires the athleticism of today’s wrestlers, but said repetition can make signature moves feel less special.

“There’s so many gymnasts now that are just taking it to a whole different level. Doing a one-and-a-half or double shooting star press with a twist and all that stuff is amazing. I love seeing that. For me, it’s too much of seeing everybody do everyone else’s moves.”

“It seems like there has to be three RKOs in every single match and two Oklahoma Destroyers, or whatever that one move is called. It just seems like that move isn’t even that special anymore. The people still pop, and so that’s why they do it, because they’re just going for the pop now.”

WrestlingHeadlines previously reported on RVD’s criticism of wrestlers rushing through matches.

Source: Denise Salcedo