Wrestling legend Rob Van Dam made a surprise return at MLW’s Battle Riot event in Los Angeles last night, but the appearance didn’t come without consequence. During the chaotic match, Van Dam suffered an ankle injury and appeared to be shaken up afterward. Fortunately, sources say he was feeling significantly better by the following day.

Meanwhile, Brock Anderson also had a rough night. Following a particularly intense moment in the match that saw him take a hard shot into the steel ring steps—thanks to Matthew Justice—Anderson was taken straight from the ring to a local emergency room. He was reportedly left with a deep cut that required eight stitches to close.

Despite the severity of the injury, those backstage were impressed with Anderson’s resilience. Witnesses noted that he didn’t show signs of distress or complain, even while bleeding heavily from the wound—a testament to his toughness in the face of adversity.

