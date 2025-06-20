Rikishi doesn’t consider Charlotte Flair one of the all-time greats in women’s wrestling.

On a recent episode of his “Off the Top” podcast, Rikishi was asked about the possibility of his daughter-in-law Naomi facing Charlotte Flair in a future program. The conversation then shifted to Flair’s legacy, and when asked if he believed she was among the greatest women’s wrestlers of all time, Rikishi didn’t hold back. He said,

“No, I wouldn’t. There’s so many other wrestlers before her time. If they were still young and had the same opportunities, they could’ve kept up with her. They just weren’t pushed like her. But they were every bit as talented. You don’t hear too much about women legends like that anymore. If someone like Jazz were in her prime today, she’d be a top contender with the current roster.”

He also took a moment to praise current NXT standout Nikkita Lyons and emphasized the importance of understanding wrestling psychology over flashy moves. He stated,

“I’m a big fan of Nikkita Lyons. Hopefully these girls today get a chance to sit in the same locker room as some of the legends I mentioned. You can learn so much from them. It’s not just about how your moves look — it’s about making every moment mean something. Emotion, storytelling, facials—those are what truly connect.”

Notably, Jazz recently served as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center.

Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes have even more exciting news to share about their growing family.

The couple recently revealed that they were expecting their first child together — but now, the celebration has doubled. On this week’s episode of their “1 Of A Kind” podcast, RVD and Forbes announced they’re expecting twins.

Forbes shared the update, noting that a recent ultrasound confirmed they’re having “two of a kind” Van Dam babies. She added that both heartbeats were strong and healthy, and said she felt like the happiest woman in the world.

